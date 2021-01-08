Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells 415 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $33,623.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $467,728.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $33,133.60.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $31,764.10.

On Wednesday, November 18th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $30,954.85.

On Wednesday, November 4th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $29,763.80.

On Wednesday, October 21st, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $29,066.60.

Shares of NYSE TNET traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,234. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $85.08.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.43 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,205,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,196,000 after acquiring an additional 48,734 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 582.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,046,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,754,000 after purchasing an additional 892,772 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 258,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 243,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,453,000 after purchasing an additional 68,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

