Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Sells $1,081,955.25 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.49, for a total transaction of $1,081,955.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.72, for a total transaction of $1,030,777.28.

On Friday, November 20th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,815 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.50, for a total transaction of $2,020,647.50.

Shares of TWLO opened at $357.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $331.24 and its 200-day moving average is $276.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $374.49.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 15.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Twilio by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 8,590.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 47,764 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

