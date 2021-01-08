Insider Selling: Victrex plc (VCT.L) (LON:VCT) Insider Sells 1,739 Shares of Stock

Victrex plc (VCT.L) (LON:VCT) insider Martin Court sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,408 ($31.46), for a total transaction of £41,875.12 ($54,710.11).

Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Martin Court acquired 5 shares of Victrex plc (VCT.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,276 ($29.74) per share, with a total value of £113.80 ($148.68).

On Thursday, December 10th, Martin Court sold 1,051 shares of Victrex plc (VCT.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,119 ($27.68), for a total transaction of £22,270.69 ($29,096.80).

On Monday, November 16th, Martin Court acquired 6 shares of Victrex plc (VCT.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,026 ($26.47) per share, with a total value of £121.56 ($158.82).

On Friday, October 16th, Martin Court acquired 7 shares of Victrex plc (VCT.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,010 ($26.26) per share, with a total value of £140.70 ($183.83).

VCT stock opened at GBX 2,420 ($31.62) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,196.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,004.89. The stock has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72. Victrex plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,645 ($21.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,556 ($33.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a GBX 46.14 ($0.60) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Victrex plc (VCT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.20%.

About Victrex plc (VCT.L)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

