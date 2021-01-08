Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

Get Insmed alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on INSM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insmed has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.40.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.40. Insmed has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $42.71.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The firm had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Insmed will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,249.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $6,806,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,651.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $8,625,800. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 181.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 325.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in Insmed by 29.6% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.