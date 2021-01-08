Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on INSP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.33.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $194.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -83.73 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.18 and its 200 day moving average is $135.88. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $204.72.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $5,498,562.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total value of $368,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,961,300.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,187 shares of company stock valued at $21,065,402 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 65.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 41,875 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

