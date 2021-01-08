Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

IBP has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Benchmark downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.64.

Shares of IBP traded up $4.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.89. The stock had a trading volume of 179,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.69. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $121.67.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.79 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $81,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,188.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vikas Verma sold 17,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,121 shares of company stock valued at $7,866,850 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 31.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 34.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth about $139,000. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

