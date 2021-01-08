inSure (SURE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $34,027.00

inSure (CURRENCY:SURE) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last week, inSure has traded down 86.3% against the U.S. dollar. One inSure token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. inSure has a total market capitalization of $7.17 million and approximately $34,027.00 worth of inSure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00104935 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.39 or 0.00307981 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011919 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000152 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011887 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

inSure Token Profile

inSure is a token. inSure’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,586,840,272 tokens. The official website for inSure is insuretoken.net.

Buying and Selling inSure

inSure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

