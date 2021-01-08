INT Chain Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, INT Chain has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One INT Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx Korea, Allcoin, CoinEgg and OKEx. INT Chain has a market capitalization of $10.81 million and approximately $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00037309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $104.45 or 0.00263877 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00027294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,000.55 or 0.02527683 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00012362 BTC.

About INT Chain

INT Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN.

Buying and Selling INT Chain

INT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Allcoin, OKEx, OKEx Korea and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

