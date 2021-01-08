Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report released on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum expects that the life sciences company will earn $3.30 per share for the year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IART. ValuEngine raised Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Shares of IART stock opened at $65.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.94. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $370.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.91 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,513 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

