Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP Jose E. Rivera Sells 2,078 Shares

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 2,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $116,077.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $77.48 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $77.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.15.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Summer Street assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.95.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

