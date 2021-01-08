Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $46.00. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NTLA. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Truist initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Shares of NTLA opened at $77.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.15. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $77.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 2.02.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew Schiermeier sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $76,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $135,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,314.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,454 shares of company stock valued at $11,011,957. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $53,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $219,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

