Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody Sells 5,065 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $327,604.20.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 30th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,533 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $153,905.08.

On Monday, December 28th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 3,859 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $237,598.63.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,462 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $149,911.18.

On Monday, December 21st, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,538 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $147,533.94.

On Friday, December 18th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $152,303.32.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,457 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $141,302.07.

On Monday, December 14th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,407 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $131,301.85.

On Friday, December 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $140,280.72.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,974 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $271,381.44.

On Monday, December 7th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,952 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $269,884.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $69.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.18. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $70.62. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

IBKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Compass Point increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 51,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 18,612 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,029,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

