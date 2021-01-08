Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,376. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average of $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $70.62.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $62,574.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $2,230,879.42. Insiders sold 934,190 shares of company stock worth $52,284,170 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 15.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.