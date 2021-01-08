Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Raised to $125.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.64.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.93. 49,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,917. The company has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $116.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $159,558.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $201,845.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,815.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,252,679 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 38,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 34,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 16,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.