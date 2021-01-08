Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $116.51

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $116.51 and last traded at $116.32, with a volume of 116090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $159,558.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $247,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,252,679 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $919,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

