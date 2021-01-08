InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IHG. ValuEngine raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.33 and a beta of 1.33. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $67.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.28.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,215,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 74.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 633,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,398 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 202,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 96,535 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 60,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 189,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares during the period. 3.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

