Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Trading Up 6.3%

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) was up 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $10.91. Approximately 1,018,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 678,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TILE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.58.

The stock has a market cap of $621.30 million, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.63 million. Interface had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Interface’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 80.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 14,791 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 866.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 620,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 556,401 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 349.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 379,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 15.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 59,121 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

