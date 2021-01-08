Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Interface presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.58.

Interface stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,150. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Interface has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.28 million, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.80.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.63 million. Interface had a positive return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interface will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Interface by 417.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Interface in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Interface in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Interface in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Interface in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

