International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) and Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Critical Comparison

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) and Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get International Bancshares alerts:

This table compares International Bancshares and Westbury Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Bancshares $647.23 million 4.03 $205.10 million N/A N/A Westbury Bancorp $38.64 million 1.74 $6.89 million N/A N/A

International Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Westbury Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares International Bancshares and Westbury Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Bancshares 28.55% 7.99% 1.33% Westbury Bancorp 18.78% N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

International Bancshares has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for International Bancshares and Westbury Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.7% of International Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of International Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

International Bancshares beats Westbury Bancorp on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services. In addition, it offers other banking related services, such as credit cards and safety deposit boxes; collection, notary public, escrow, drive up and walk up facilities, and other customary banking services; and Internet banking services, as well as securities products through third party providers. As of June 30, 2020, the company had 188 branch facilities and 284 ATMs serving 88 communities in Texas and Oklahoma. International Bancshares Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Laredo, Texas.

Westbury Bancorp Company Profile

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various community banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; personal, commercial, and mortgage loans; credit card services; and online and mobile banking services. It operates eight banking offices and one loan production office in Washington, Waukesha, and Dane Counties. Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is based in West Bend, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.