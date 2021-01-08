International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IGT. ValuEngine downgraded International Game Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded International Game Technology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded International Game Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Union Gaming Research upgraded International Game Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.37.

Shares of International Game Technology stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.86. 31,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,453,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.25. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $18.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $981.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.03 million. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. International Game Technology’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Game Technology will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 382.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 39.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

