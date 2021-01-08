International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) (LON:IPF) Shares Gap Up to $79.80

International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) (LON:IPF) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $79.80, but opened at $83.60. International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) shares last traded at $83.20, with a volume of 103,882 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 88.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 67.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £184.81 million and a P/E ratio of -8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42.

International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) Company Profile (LON:IPF)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

