Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)’s share price was down 7.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 5,229,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 5,649,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INUV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inuvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on shares of Inuvo in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INUV. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inuvo during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inuvo during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,696,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Inuvo during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Inuvo by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 159,395 shares in the last quarter.

About Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

