Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.42 and last traded at $26.42. Approximately 644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.79% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

