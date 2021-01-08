Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Trading Up 5.4%

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)’s stock price was up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.60 and last traded at $18.41. Approximately 5,175,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 5,225,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invesco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,389,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $520,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514,052 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Invesco by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,894,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,347 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Invesco by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,828,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,856 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,520,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,574,000 after acquiring an additional 342,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,859,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79,556 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

