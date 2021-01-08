Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.88

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.88 and last traded at $63.84, with a volume of 610 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.12.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 231.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth $1,912,000. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 33.8% during the third quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at $223,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

