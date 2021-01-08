Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Acquired by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 879,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,974,000 after purchasing an additional 290,191 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter.

PHO opened at $49.10 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

