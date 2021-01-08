Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ISBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Investors Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Shares of ISBC opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60. Investors Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $201.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 516,627 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 141,075 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,327,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 66,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

