Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,733 call options on the company. This is an increase of 330% compared to the average volume of 635 call options.

In other news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.6% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.3% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.1% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XRAY. BidaskClub raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

Shares of XRAY stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $58.95. The stock had a trading volume of 19,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.85.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

