Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,299 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,704% compared to the average daily volume of 72 call options.

In other news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 720,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $28,634,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,522,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $42.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion and a PE ratio of -382.73. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $48.00.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.