Investors Buy High Volume of Invitation Homes Call Options (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 5,088 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,654% compared to the typical daily volume of 290 call options.

NYSE:INVH opened at $28.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.70, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.63. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $459.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.08 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

INVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 103.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,951,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 22.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,648,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,007,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,977 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 311.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,758,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,734 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 12.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,638,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

