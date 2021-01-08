Investors Buy High Volume of Smith & Wesson Brands Call Options (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 16,152 call options on the company. This is an increase of 90% compared to the typical volume of 8,501 call options.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWBI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smith & Wesson Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $48,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,651.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Golden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,497.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $544,510. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth $311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,119,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,667,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -95.56 and a beta of 0.92. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.89.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Smith & Wesson Brands had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

