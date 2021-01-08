Investors Buy Large Volume of Murphy Oil Call Options (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 20,372 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 940% compared to the average daily volume of 1,958 call options.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MUR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.03.

MUR stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 3.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $421.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director T Jay Collins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $259,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,982.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 9,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $99,362.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,480 shares in the company, valued at $143,022.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,365 shares of company stock valued at $384,383. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 333,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,365,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,639,000 after purchasing an additional 335,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

