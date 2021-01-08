Investors Purchase High Volume of Genasys Call Options (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,091 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,718% compared to the average daily volume of 60 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $6.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62. The firm has a market cap of $218.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.64. Genasys has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $7.32.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Genasys had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 27.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genasys will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNSS shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Genasys in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 101,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $714,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,775,622 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNSS. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Genasys by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genasys by 7.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Genasys by 108.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

