Invitation Homes Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,272 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,955% compared to the typical daily volume of 130 put options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INVH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 7,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE INVH opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $459.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

