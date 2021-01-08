IONChain Price Tops $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. IONChain has a market capitalization of $343,061.80 and approximately $4,734.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin. In the last seven days, IONChain has traded up 18% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00022708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00103560 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.86 or 0.00451611 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.00218335 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00047723 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain. The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain.

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

