iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXZB) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXZB) dropped 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.08 and last traded at $30.32. Approximately 110,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 517% from the average daily volume of 17,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.74.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.32.

Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.