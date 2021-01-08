IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Hits New 12-Month High at $227.48

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $227.48 and last traded at $226.19, with a volume of 6245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $220.45.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IPGP. Northcoast Research upgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.45.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 119.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total transaction of $475,190.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,532.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 4,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.61, for a total value of $824,652.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,874 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,939.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,027 shares of company stock worth $26,351,953. 34.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 89.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.