iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Raised to Buy at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the stock.

IQ has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.20 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.20 price objective on shares of iQIYI in a report on Thursday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised iQIYI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised iQIYI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.12. iQIYI has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $28.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 52.56%. Analysts expect that iQIYI will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in iQIYI by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in iQIYI by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iQIYI by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in iQIYI by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 26.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

