IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRIDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

NASDAQ IRIX opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.09. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IRIDEX stock. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 1.64% of IRIDEX worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

