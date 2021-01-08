iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.81

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.81 and last traded at $67.79, with a volume of 87613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.38.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,221,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,275,309,000 after buying an additional 3,144,093 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $692,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $682,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

