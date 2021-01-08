iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

DSI stock opened at $72.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $72.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.44 and a 200-day moving average of $119.52.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.