iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sets New 12-Month High at $159.18

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $159.18 and last traded at $159.08, with a volume of 32274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.27.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. South State CORP. grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

