iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $88.71

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $88.71 and last traded at $88.70, with a volume of 3665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.55 and its 200-day moving average is $74.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

