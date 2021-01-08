Itasca Capital Ltd. (ICL.V) (CVE:ICL) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.64

Itasca Capital Ltd. (ICL.V) (CVE:ICL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.64, with a volume of 8800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.54.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.29 million and a PE ratio of -43.26.

Itasca Capital Ltd. (ICL.V) (CVE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Itasca Capital Ltd. (ICL.V) Company Profile (CVE:ICL)

Itasca Capital Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the mineral exploration business. The company was formerly known as Kobex Capital Corp. and changed its name to Itasca Capital Ltd. in June 2016. Itasca Capital Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

