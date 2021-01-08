Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock Price Up 11%

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)’s share price rose 11% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $107.61 and last traded at $106.98. Approximately 764,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 451,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.42.

ITRI has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens started coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Raymond James cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -63.15 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.79.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $540.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.91 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. Itron’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Itron by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,807,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,728,000 after purchasing an additional 278,641 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,110,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,332,000 after buying an additional 86,433 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Itron by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,991,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Itron by 469.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 876,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,193,000 after purchasing an additional 722,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova raised its holdings in Itron by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 739,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,947,000 after purchasing an additional 377,103 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

