Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN) PT Raised to C$9.00

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN) had its price target upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

TSE IVN opened at C$7.67 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$1.80 and a 12 month high of C$7.83. The stock has a market cap of C$9.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,095.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.24. The company has a current ratio of 21.21, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

In related news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.21, for a total transaction of C$31,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$590,335.02.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

