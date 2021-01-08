Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.57.

JKHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $164.94 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.94 and its 200 day moving average is $166.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.56%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 21.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 92.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 597.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 70,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after buying an additional 60,477 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

