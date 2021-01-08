Jack in the Box Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Jack in the Box in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.64. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JACK. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.21.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $96.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.77 and a 200 day moving average of $83.45. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $97.32.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.15 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 449.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,314.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,527 shares of company stock worth $140,554. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

