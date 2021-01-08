Jay T. Flatley Sells 4,000 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total transaction of $1,461,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,550,476.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Illumina stock opened at $382.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.73, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $404.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $344.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.85.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Illumina by 437.5% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 626.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 109 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.14.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

