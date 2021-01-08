JCDecaux’s (JCDXF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Smith Barney Citigroup

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Smith Barney Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JCDXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of JCDecaux from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of JCDecaux from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JCDecaux from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

JCDecaux stock remained flat at $$22.62 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47. JCDecaux has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

